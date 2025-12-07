Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva meet with Chief Adviser of Bangladesh"s Interim Government in Dhaka

    Foreign policy
    • 07 December, 2025
    • 14:14
    Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva meet with Chief Adviser of Bangladeshs Interim Government in Dhaka

    Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva, together with the head of Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva, visited Dhaka, the capital of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, Report informs.

    On December 7, as part of the visit, Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva met with Chief Adviser of Bangladesh's Interim Government, world-renowned economist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus.

    During the meeting, the sincere greetings of President Ilham Aliyev were conveyed to Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus. It was emphasized that he has made numerous visits to Azerbaijan over the years, including his participation in COP29 in November 2024, has met several times with the President of Azerbaijan, and has always been warmly welcomed in the country.

    It was noted that Azerbaijan has always maintained friendly relations with Bangladesh and has successfully cooperated in various formats.

    Professor Muhammad Yunus was informed that Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visited an institution in Dhaka for orphaned and homeless children.

    It was highlighted that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and IDEA Public Union are interested in cooperating with relevant organizations in Bangladesh in humanitarian, social, youth and volunteer work, environmental protection, and other fields, as well as in implementing joint projects.

    Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus said that he fondly remembers his meetings with the President of Azerbaijan during his numerous visits to the country and asked that his greetings be conveyed to the head of state. Referring to his meeting with President Ilham Aliyev during COP29, he noted the great potential for effective cooperation between the two countries and stressed the importance of carrying out practical activities.

    Yunus emphasized that he personally witnessed Azerbaijan's significant achievements in various areas and expressed deep gratitude for the efforts to strengthen cooperation with Bangladesh and implement practical support programs.

