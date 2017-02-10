 Top
    Latif Huseynov takes office as Judge of European Court of Human Rights - EXCLUSIVE

    His monthly salary is about 10 thousand euros

    Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ New judge of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) from Azerbaijan Latif Huseynov has assumed his office.

    Report informs, now L. Huseynov lives in Strasbourg.

    His monthly salary is about 10,000 EUR.

    Notably, ECHR judges are elected for a term of 9 years. The previous judge of the ECHR from Azerbaijan was Khanlar Hajiyev. His term of office expired.

    Earlier, L. Huseynov has worked as the Head of Department of the State Building Legislation in Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament). 

