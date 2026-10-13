Lao President thanks Ilham Aliyev for contribution to bilateral relations

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President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith has expressed gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for his contribution to maintaining Azerbaijan-Laos bilateral relations at a good level.

According to Report, the President of the Lao People's Democratic Republic made the remarks in Baku during a joint press statement with President Ilham Aliyev.

"Today, I once again extend my sincere appreciation to the son of the President (Heydar Aliyev) who laid the foundation for good relations with our people, His Excellency President Ilham Aliyev. President Ilham Aliyev is the successor to those traditional ties," Thongloun Sisoulith said.