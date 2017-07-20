Kremlin comments on possible extradition of Lapshin from Azerbaijan to Russia

© Ria.ru

Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ "The possible extradition of blogger Alexander Lapshin, a citizen of Russia and Israel, sentenced to 3 years in prison by the Baku court, is not the Kremlin’s issue," press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said, Report informs referring to RIA Novosti.

“No, this is not the Kremlin’s issue,” Peskov said in response to whether or not this issue was followed at the Kremlin and whether or not they would insist on his extradition.

The trial on the criminal case of Alexander Lapshin has ended today at the Baku Court on Grave Crimes. The Court has found Alexander Lapshin gulty on the article of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan on illegal passing of the state border of Azerbaijan and sentenced him to 3 years in prison. Earlier, the prosecutor demanded 6,5-year-imprisonment for Lapshin.

In connection with the inclusion in World's Most Wanted list, he was detained by law enforcement bodies of Belarus in Minsk on December 15, 2016 and on February 7, 2017 he was extradited to the Republic of Azerbaijan.