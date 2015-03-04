Khalaf Khalafov: 'The Caspian Sea is an important component of regional projects

Baku.4 March.REPORT.AZ/ 'Azerbaijan is committed to resolving the issue of the legal status of the Caspian Sea in the spirit of respect for the sovereign rights of the Caspian countries and mutually beneficial partnership'. Report informs, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov said at the opening of the 39th session of the Special Working Group on the Caspian Sea in Baku.

The deputy minister stressed, the last third summit of the Caspian countries in 2010 in Baku gave new impulse to the negotiation process on the major issues of the legal status of the Caspian Sea. Khalafov added that, in turn, the summit of Caspian littoral states in Astrakhan in 2014 contributed to further rapprochement of the parties.

He also noted the importance of mutual trust between the two countries: "I would like to put again to your attention the importance of ensuring stability in the Caspian Sea, taking into account the interests of all parties and not harm and danger to each other'.

According to him, the Caspian Sea plays an important role in the transport corridors and is an important component of regional projects. In this regard, he noted the realization of the projects linking the Caspian and the Black Sea and the Mediterranean, as well as the implementation of the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum gas pipeline and the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars.

'These projects will provide economic development and welfare of the Caspian region', added the deputy minister.