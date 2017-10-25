Kazakh President will visit Azerbaijan in late October

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev plans to visit Azerbaijan in late October.

Report informs citing diplomatic sources, Nazarbayev will take part in the solemn opening ceremony of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, which will be held in Baku, October 30.

Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway is a transport corridor that will connect the railway networks of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey.

As previously reported, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Georgian Prime Minister Georgy Kvirikashvili will also attend the event.