Kang Kymgu: Middle Corridor opens new opportunities for cooperation with S. Korea

The Middle Corridor (Trans-Caspian International Transport Route or TITR) opens new opportunities for cooperation with South Korea, whose economy is closely tied to international trade and global transport routes, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Azerbaijan Kang Kymgu stated at an event titled "The Middle Corridor and its Prospects: The Future of Transport Links between Azerbaijan, South Korea, and Eurasia", Report informs.

According to the diplomat, the Middle Corridor creates new opportunities for interaction among the countries of the South Caucasus, Central Asia, and Northeast Asia, including the Republic of Korea.

"For Korea, whose economic development is closely linked to international trade and global transport connections, these opportunities are of particular importance," the ambassador emphasized.

Kang Kymgu also referred to a World Bank update published in September 2023. According to the document, strategic investments in the development of the Middle Corridor can more than triple trade volumes and cut transit times in half by 2040.

"The update also highlights the broader potential of the Middle Corridor to stimulate economic growth and regional integration. As global supply chains face disruptions due to geopolitical uncertainty, the importance of reliable and diversified transport links continues to grow," the diplomat noted.

The ambassador expressed confidence that the development of expert and academic cooperation will contribute to the further strengthening of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the Republic of Korea.