Kamran Aliyev discusses cooperation with his Argentine counterpart

During a working visit to Buenos Aires, Argentina, a delegation led by Azerbaijan"s Prosecutor General, Kamran Aliyev, held bilateral meetings with Argentina"s Attorney General of the Nation, Eduardo Casal, and the Fiscal General of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, Javier Martín López Zavaleta, the Prosecutor General"s Office of Azerbaijan told Report.

During the meeting with Attorney General Eduardo Casal, Aliyev stated that Azerbaijan attaches particular importance to developing relations with Argentina based on mutual respect and the principles of international law.

It was emphasized that, under the successful and multifaceted foreign policy pursued under the leadership of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, key priorities include strengthening Azerbaijan"s international standing, expanding the geographical scope of the country"s partnerships, deepening political, economic and legal ties with various regions, and fostering relations between states and peoples based on mutual trust and mutually beneficial cooperation. In this regard, expanding cooperation with Latin American countries, including Argentina, is of particular importance.

Aliyev provided his counterpart with detailed information about the reforms being implemented in Azerbaijan to strengthen the fight against corruption and other forms of transnational crime, as well as to modernize the activities of prosecutorial authorities.

The bilateral meeting addressed a range of issues related to international legal cooperation, including improving the effectiveness of mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, expediting requests for legal assistance, obtaining evidence, coordinating extradition procedures between competent authorities, and other pressing matters.

The parties also exchanged views on sharing experience in non-prosecution proceedings and the prospects for joint efforts to combat corruption, money laundering and other forms of modern crime.

In this context, particular emphasis was placed on the role of influential organizations such as the International Association of Prosecutors (IAP) in enhancing the effectiveness of mutual legal assistance and coordinating efforts to combat transnational crime. Discussions also covered cooperation within the framework of the Ibero-American Association of Public Prosecutors, which is headed by Argentina"s Attorney General.

On the same day, during a bilateral meeting with Martín López Zavaleta, Aliyev recalled with satisfaction the cooperation established between the two institutions. He emphasized that the signing of an agreement on cooperation in the prevention of and fight against corruption in Buenos Aires on September 18, 2019, had played an important role in developing bilateral relations.

It was also noted that the Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation signed on March 23, 2023, in Athens, Greece, between the Prosecutor General"s Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Public Prosecutor"s Office of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires had further strengthened the legal foundations of the existing partnership.

Both meetings also highlighted the importance of further developing direct professional ties between the prosecutorial authorities of the two countries, organizing reciprocal expert visits and joint training programs, and sharing best practices in criminal investigations.

In addition, the meetings addressed continued cooperation within international and regional organizations, including the IAP.

The meetings concluded with an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.

Azerbaijan"s Ambassador to Argentina, Ramzi Teymurov, also attended the meetings.