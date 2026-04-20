Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Jeyhun Bayramov visiting Bangkok

    Foreign policy
    • 20 April, 2026
    • 08:47
    Jeyhun Bayramov visiting Bangkok

    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is on a visit to Bangkok, the capital of the Kingdom of Thailand, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan wrote on X, Report informs.

    "Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov is welcomed in Bangkok for the 82nd session of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).

    Guided by the theme 'Leaving no one behind: advancing a society for all ages in Asia and the Pacific,' the session will provide a platform to discuss current and emerging demographic trends and socio-economic priorities, including decent work, full and productive employment across age groups, women's economic empowerment, and overall social integration," reads the post.

    Jeyhun Bayramov visiting Bangkok
    Jeyhun Bayramov visiting Bangkok

    Jeyhun Bayramov Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) Bangkok Thailand
    Photo
    Ceyhun Bayramov Banqkokda səfərdədir
    Photo
    Джейхун Байрамов находится с визитом в Бангкоке

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