Jamestown Foundation President: Armenia's acquiring "Iskander" will create greater tension in region

"The Caucasus region was one of the dominant regions in the US foreign policy 15-20 years ago, in particular for Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline project".

Report informs, Jamestown Foundation President Glen Howard said at the conference "Role of Azerbaijan in global and regional arena: realities and prospects."

According to him, at the beginning of the Iraq war, President George Bush's administration focused its attention mainly to this region: "However, the Caucasus region is changing and frozen conflicts are becoming bloody conflicts. Today blood is spilled in Donbass, Karabakh. Yesterday Azerbaijani soldier was killed. Azerbaijan also develops and improves its army".

According to him, today, confrontation is growing between the US and Russia due to the Syrian issue and the two countries' cooperation in Karabakh and Donbass issues isn't clear in such a situation.

Glen Howard also commented on the issue of Armenia's acquiring "Iskander" missile system. He said that it will create greater tension in the region and increase struggle for arming: "Azerbaijan also must defend itself after Armenia's placement of missiles capable of hitting a target at a distance of 500 km".