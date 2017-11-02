Issue of Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan raised at UN GA Committee meeting

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ The issue of Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan was raised at the meeting of the Third Committee within the UN General Assembly (GA) 72nd session.

Report informs, General Assembly refers to the Third Committee items on the agenda that deal with social, humanitarian issues and human rights.

The High Commissioner for Refugees described a new model for meeting the needs of millions around the world forced to flee their homes due to crisis, presenting his annual report to the Third Committee.

Representing Azerbaijan in the meeting Habib Mikayilli drew attention to the ethnic cleansing carried out against Azerbaijanis in Armenia and the occupied territories, as well as the creation of a mono‑ethnic State in Armenia. According to him, high‑ranking Armenian officials regularly made statements promoting ethnically and religiously motivated hatred and intolerance.

"Armenia’s aggression against Azerbaijan was illegal, as unilateral secession from independent States was prohibited by international law. The fact that illegal situations continue because of political circumstances does not mean that they are therefore rendered legal”, he added.

The representative of Azerbaijan said that Armenia should abandon racist ideology and learn to live in peace with its neighbours. "Armenia had unleashed war against Azerbaijan, carried out ethnic cleansing on a massive scale and destroyed cultural heritage of Azerbaijani people in the occupied territories. Armenia's leadership was known for hate speech and incitement to violence", he said.