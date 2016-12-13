 Top
    Israeli Prime Minister arrives in Azerbaijan for working visit

    Benjamin Netanyahu and his spouse Sara Netanyahu were welcomed by Deputy PM Ali Ahmadov and other officials

    Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ Prime Minister of the State of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu has arrived in Azerbaijan for a working visit.

    Report informs, a guard of honor was arranged for the Israeli Prime Minister at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his spouse Sara Netanyahu were welcomed by Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Ahmadov and other officials.

