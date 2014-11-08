Iranian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs to visit Azerbaijan

Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ibrahim Rahimpur will visit Azerbaijan tomorrow.

Report was told by Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mohsun Pakayin. According to his words, The aim of the visit is to discuss some issues before Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's visit to Azerbaijan. During the visit, Ibrahim Rahimpur will meet with Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Khalaf Khalafov. They will discuss issues on expansion of bilateral relationships and economic cooperation.

I. Rahimpur will return to Iran with the President H. Rouhani.