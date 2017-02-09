Iranian Ambassador: We hope peace will be restored in the region

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ "We hope that peace will be restored in the region."

Report informs, Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Javad Jahangirzadeh told reporters at a press conference, commenting on recovery of Jojug Marjanli village liberated from the Armenian occupation.

He called important restoration of the village and return of internally displaced persons (IDPs).

He stated that next week the ambassadors accredited in Azerbaijan will visit the village and examine the work on its reconstruction.