Investment opportunities in Mexico presented in Baku

Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ Ambassador of Mexico to Azerbaijan, Mr. Rodrigo Labardini participated in AmCham Azerbaijan Members` Lunche on (American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan), where intervened with a presentation on investment opportunities in Mexico.

Report was told at the Mexican Embassy in Azerbaijan, diplomat addressed in his speech the main data of the Mexican economy and drew the attention of participants the achievements of his country, obtained in various fields. It was also highlighted the strengthening of bilateral relations between Mexico and Azerbaijan, and expanding trade links.

Ambassador Labardini stressed that the similarities that exist in national cultures contribute to greater closeness and mutual understanding.

Notably, the Embassy of Mexico in Azerbaijan was opened on October 1st, 2014 and since then has held multiple events around the most different areas. During the period, the Azerbaijani public has had the opportunity to know more about the mexican culture, cuisine, music and cinematography.