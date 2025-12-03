Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States

    Int'l conference of heads of fire, rescue services taking place in Baku

    Foreign policy
    • 03 December, 2025
    • 11:03
    Int'l conference of heads of fire, rescue services taking place in Baku

    The 26th International Conference of Heads of Fire and Rescue Services of the International Sports Federation of Firefighters and Rescuers is taking place in Baku, Report informs.

    The event is being attended by Azerbaijan's Minister of Emergency Situations, Kamaladdin Heydarov; the President of the International Sports Federation of Firefighters and Rescuers, Alexander Chupriyan; the Minister of Emergency Situations of Uzbekistan, Botir Kudratkhodjaev; and other officials.

    More than 100 representatives from the federation's member countries-Germany, Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, China, the Czech Republic, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Cameroon, Latvia, Mongolia, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, and Vietnam-as well as the federation's partner companies, are participating. Representatives from Türkiye and Kyrgyzstan joined the conference via videoconference.

    As part of the event, a bilateral meeting was held between Azerbaijan's Minister of Emergency Situations, Colonel General Kamaladdin Heydarov, and the President of the International Sports Federation of Firefighters and Rescuers, Colonel General of the Internal Service Alexander Chupriyan. The parties also discussed other issues of mutual interest.

    During the meeting, views were exchanged on developing cooperation between the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations and the International Sports Federation of Firefighters and Rescuers.

    The conference's opening ceremony followed.

    Azerbaijan conference fire
    Photo
    Bakıda yanğın-xilasetmə xidmətləri rəhbərlərinin beynəlxalq konfransı keçirilir
    Photo
    В Баку проходит международная конференция руководителей пожарно-спасательных служб

    Latest News

    12:37

    First deputy minister: Azerbaijan interested in expanding co-op in cartography, geodesy

    Foreign policy
    12:30

    Over 25,000 participants expected in Azerbaijan for WUF13 in 2026

    Foreign policy
    12:22

    Azerbaijani FM embarks on visit to Austria

    Foreign policy
    12:12

    Mogherini, two other former EU officials released after questioning in corruption probe

    Other countries
    12:11

    Armenia to allocate $393 million for defense industry development by 2029

    Region
    12:08
    Photo

    Baku hosting 2nd meeting of OTS Heads of Mapping Institutions

    Foreign policy
    12:00

    Center for Social Research head says 'brain drain' one of causes of concern in Azerbaijan

    Education and science
    11:49

    Federation president: Azerbaijani rescuers making rapid progress

    Foreign policy
    11:46

    Ali Alizada: Azerbaijan committed to strengthening cooperation within ECO

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed