Int'l conference of heads of fire, rescue services taking place in Baku

The 26th International Conference of Heads of Fire and Rescue Services of the International Sports Federation of Firefighters and Rescuers is taking place in Baku, Report informs.

The event is being attended by Azerbaijan's Minister of Emergency Situations, Kamaladdin Heydarov; the President of the International Sports Federation of Firefighters and Rescuers, Alexander Chupriyan; the Minister of Emergency Situations of Uzbekistan, Botir Kudratkhodjaev; and other officials.

More than 100 representatives from the federation's member countries-Germany, Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, China, the Czech Republic, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Cameroon, Latvia, Mongolia, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, and Vietnam-as well as the federation's partner companies, are participating. Representatives from Türkiye and Kyrgyzstan joined the conference via videoconference.

As part of the event, a bilateral meeting was held between Azerbaijan's Minister of Emergency Situations, Colonel General Kamaladdin Heydarov, and the President of the International Sports Federation of Firefighters and Rescuers, Colonel General of the Internal Service Alexander Chupriyan. The parties also discussed other issues of mutual interest.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on developing cooperation between the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations and the International Sports Federation of Firefighters and Rescuers.

The conference's opening ceremony followed.