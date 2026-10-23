India, Azerbaijan to strengthen coordination on North-South Corridor

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India and Azerbaijan have agreed to enhance coordination on the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, Report informs.

Jaishankar highlighted the importance of transport connectivity for the global economy.

"Both countries are investing in the International North-South Transport Corridor. It is of great importance to us. Today, we agreed to strengthen coordination in this direction," he said.

Indian minister also proposed restoring and expanding the participation of Azerbaijani specialists in the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme.

According to Jaishankar, exchanges under the program help establish professional links across various sectors. He said he had encouraged his Azerbaijani counterpart to support the resumption of participation and an increase in the number of specialists involved.

The minister also recalled that consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries were held in April, noting that such mechanisms help formulate a more detailed roadmap for the development of bilateral relations.