Ilham Aliyev: Southern Gas Corridor is the largest energy project realized today in Europe

Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ “The Southern Gas Corridor is successfully being realized today. If in due time the Baku-Supsa, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum oil-gas pipelines weren't constructed, today there would be no bases for the Southern Gas Corridor. The Southern Gas Corridor has great economic and political importance both for Georgia and Azerbaijan today, and for Europe. This project is successfully realized. I am sure that the Azerbaijani gas in even bigger volume will be delivered in 2018 to Turkey, and in 2020 to Europe. It is very big project. I consider that it is the largest energy project realized today in Europe. In realization of the Southern Gas Corridor it is planned to be invested at least 45 billion dollars”.

Report informs, this was stated by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his statement made for the press with the President of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili in Tbilisi.

“Azerbaijan possesses very rich and large gas reserves. The confirmed reserves of gas make 2,6 trillion cubic meters. It means that within, at least, 100 years Azerbaijan will be able to provide with natural gas in large volumes as itself, and neighboring countries, and also the European states.

Of course, joint activity of Georgia and Azerbaijan, our common position in the future will show big reliability of this corridor. Thus, geopolitical importance of our countries will increase. Certainly, also our income will increase”, the Azerbaijani President emphasized.