    Ilham Aliyev сongratulates Chairman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina

    Foreign policy
    • 25 November, 2025
    • 11:45
    Ilham Aliyev сongratulates Chairman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to the Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Željko Komšić.

    According to Report, the letter reads:

    "Dear Mr. Chairman,

    On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend to you and to your entire people my sincere congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the national holiday of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

    The steady development of relations between Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina is a source of great satisfaction. Our expanding political contacts and active dialogue are accompanied by effective mutual cooperation in a number of areas.

    I am confident that Azerbaijan–Bosnia and Herzegovina relations, rooted in the friendship of our peoples, will continue to develop through our joint efforts and that our cooperation will further strengthen.

    On this remarkable day, I wish you good health, happiness, and success in your endeavors, and lasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Bosnia and Herzegovina."

    İlham Əliyev Bosniya və Herseqovinanın Rəyasət Heyətinin sədrini təbrik edib
    Ильхам Алиев поздравил председателя Президиума Боснии и Герцеговины

