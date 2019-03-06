President of Azerbaijan receives delegation led by Speaker of Grand National Assembly of Turkey

https://report.az/storage/news/7cc38a1ab6042f076afc58d76637fbd4/9ab3d3b4-4e1c-4e3c-8783-1227e7dc5d3f_292.jpg Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Sentop, Report informs citing AzerTag.