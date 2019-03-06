 Top

President of Azerbaijan receives delegation led by Speaker of Grand National Assembly of Turkey

Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Sentop, Report informs citing AzerTag.

Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi