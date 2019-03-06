Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Sentop, Report informs citing AzerTag.
President of Azerbaijan receives delegation led by Speaker of Grand National Assembly of Turkey
https://report.az/storage/news/7cc38a1ab6042f076afc58d76637fbd4/9ab3d3b4-4e1c-4e3c-8783-1227e7dc5d3f_292.jpg
This post is also available in other languages:
Other news from category
- New Zealand's former PM: I am sorry that the Muslim community faced such an atrocity 15 March, 2019 / 17:24
- President Ilham Aliyev received ISESCO Director General 15 March, 2019 / 15:08
- President Ilham Aliyev receives UN Secretary-General’s Special Advisor on Sustainable Development Goals 15 March, 2019 / 14:19
- Azerbaijani MFA extends condolences over New Zealand mosque attack 15 March, 2019 / 14:04
- President of Chinese People Institute of Foreign Affairs: China has traditionally friendly relations with Azerbaijan 15 March, 2019 / 13:07
- President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Iranian minister of economic affairs and finance 15 March, 2019 / 13:05
- Baku: No Azerbaijanis amond dead and injured in New Zealand mosques shooting 15 March, 2019 / 11:52
- Situation in Middle East discussed during the 7th Global Baku forum 15 March, 2019 / 11:37
- President Ilham Aliyev met with Montenegrin President Milo Dukanovic 15 March, 2019 / 08:54
- President Ilham Aliyev met with Bulgarian prime minister 15 March, 2019 / 08:49
News DepartmentNews Author