Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to Erdogan

President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has offered his condolences to his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, regarding an explosion at a metallurgical plant in Türkiye's Izmir province that resulted in the deaths of 17 people, Report informs.

"Dear Mr. President,

My dear Brother,

We were deeply shocked by the news of the loss of life and the injuries of many people as a result of an explosion at a steel plant in Izmir province.

Sharing your grief over this tragedy, I extend, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, my deepest condolences to you, the families and relatives of those who perished, and the brotherly people of Türkiye. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured.

May Allah rest the souls of those who lost their lives in peace!" reads the letter of condolence.