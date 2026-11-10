Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to Erdogan

    Foreign policy
    • 10 November, 2026
    • 12:18
    Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to Erdogan

    President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has offered his condolences to his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, regarding an explosion at a metallurgical plant in Türkiye's Izmir province that resulted in the deaths of 17 people, Report informs.

    "Dear Mr. President,

    My dear Brother,

    We were deeply shocked by the news of the loss of life and the injuries of many people as a result of an explosion at a steel plant in Izmir province.

    Sharing your grief over this tragedy, I extend, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, my deepest condolences to you, the families and relatives of those who perished, and the brotherly people of Türkiye. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured.

    May Allah rest the souls of those who lost their lives in peace!" reads the letter of condolence.

    Ilham Aliyev Recep Tayyip Erdogan Condolence letter
    İlham Əliyev Ərdoğana başsağlığı verib
    Ильхам Алиев выразил Эрдогану соболезнования в связи со взрывом в Измире
    44 filmi
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    17:09
    Two people in hospital after light plane clips car near Lilydale Airport in Australia
    Other countries
    16:50
    Ukraine, Russia, US conclude today's talks in Abu Dhabi - Update
    Other countries
    16:31
    Azerbaijan weather forecast for November 11
    Ecology
    16:12
    Azerbaijan, Georgia, Bulgaria, Türkiye ink deal on clean energy
    Energy
    16:00
    Guterres calls for strong climate action at COP31
    Foreign policy
    15:51
    11 people detained in connection with plant explosion in Izmir
    Region
    15:41
    Sadyr Zhaparov announces his candidacy for President of Kyrgyzstan
    Region
    15:35
    Azerbaijan, Georgia, Bulgaria and Türkiye to sign clean energy agreement
    Energy
    15:27
    TÜBA: Türkiye benefits from Azerbaijan's experience in combating climate crisis
    Region
    All News Feed