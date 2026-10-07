Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships

    Ilham Aliyev: Fate of missing persons key to building trust with Armenia

    Foreign policy
    • 07 October, 2026
    • 14:05
    Ilham Aliyev: Fate of missing persons key to building trust with Armenia

    The full restoration of Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity, coupled with its consistent pursuit of peace, has created a historic opportunity for lasting peace and cooperation in the South Caucasus, President Ilham Aliyev said in an address to participants of the 4th International Conference on Missing Persons in the Baku Dialogue Format on "Strengthening Trust and Developing Effective Mechanisms for Addressing the Issue of Missing Persons."

    According to Report, the head of state noted that the signing of the Joint Declaration between Azerbaijan and Armenia on August 8, 2025, in Washington, in the presence of the President of the United States of America, as well as the initialing of the peace treaty between the two countries, marked crucial steps in this direction.

    "Achieving lasting peace requires not only political agreements but also building trust and addressing the humanitarian consequences of the conflict. Establishing the fate of missing persons is an integral part of this process and a moral responsibility we bear toward their families," Aliyev said.

    Ilham Aliyev Missing persons
    İlham Əliyev: İtkin düşmüş şəxslərin taleyi Ermənistanla etimadın gücləndirilməsi üçün mühüm məsələdir
    Ильхам Алиев: Выяснение судьбы пропавших без вести лиц - наша моральная ответственность перед семьями
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