Trade and economic relations between Azerbaijan and Vietnam are developing steadily. In 2025, bilateral trade exceeded US$150 million, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), Report informs.

"However, this figure does not yet reflect the full potential of our economic ties, and both countries have considerable opportunities to expand bilateral trade," the head of state noted.

"The oil sector, which has been a cornerstone of our partnership since the Soviet era, remains a key area of cooperation. In this context, strengthening ties between the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) is particularly important. The Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2025 envisages cooperation in such areas as oil and gas exploration and development, technical services, and the training of specialists.

The presence of Vietnamese businesses in Azerbaijan is another important aspect of our bilateral economic ties. One example is ROX Group, which has expressed interest in projects in the fields of construction, infrastructure development, and solar and wind energy. In September 2026, relevant agreements were signed with ROX Group in Baku on the sidelines of the Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum," Ilham Aliyev said.