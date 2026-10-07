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    ICMP: DNA use becomes key achievement in identifying missing persons

    Foreign policy
    • 07 October, 2026
    • 11:01
    ICMP: DNA use becomes key achievement in identifying missing persons

    The use of DNA has become one of the most important advances in identifying a significant number of missing persons, Kathryne Bomberger, Director-General of the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP), said, according to Report.

    She made the remarks at an international conference on missing persons held as part of the Baku Dialogue.

    "When ICMP was established after the wars in the former Yugoslavia, the number of missing persons stood at 40,000. Traditional identification methods were insufficient," she said.

    According to Bomberger, the experience of the Western Balkans demonstrated the effectiveness of DNA technology. Comparing genetic samples from relatives of missing persons with DNA obtained from recovered remains made it possible to identify a large number of missing people.

    Bomberger noted that DNA can establish the identity of a missing person, but by itself it cannot answer what happened to them. Investigative and forensic evidence is required for this purpose, and authorized institutions must carefully collect, document and analyze such data.

    She also highlighted the growing number of missing persons worldwide amid armed conflicts, natural disasters, migration crises and global warming.

    According to her, the lack of answers about the fate of missing persons for decades remains a severe ordeal for their families and society and can undermine trust in state institutions.

    Kathryne Bomberger International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP) Baku Dialogue DNA
    ICMP: DNT texnologiyalarının tətbiqi itkin şəxslərin identifikasiyasını mümkün edib
    ICMP: ДНК-технологии позволили идентифицировать большое число пропавших без вести
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