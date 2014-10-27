Hungarian Foreign Minister to visit Azerbaijan

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ State Secretary of Hungary for Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations Peter Siyarto (Péter Szijjártó) will visit Azerbaijan.

Report infomrs citing the diplomatic sources, during his visit on November 3-4 P.Siyarto plans to hold a meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, Minister of Economy and Industry Shahin Mustafayev, Minister of Culture Abulfas Garayev and other officials .

According to the diplomatic source, during the visit Memorandum on opening of Cultural institute of Hungary in Baku is planned to be signed.