    Hungarian Foreign Minister to visit Azerbaijan

    Peter Siyarto will hold meetings with Azerbaijani officials

    Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ State Secretary of Hungary for Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations Peter Siyarto (Péter Szijjártó) will visit Azerbaijan.

    Report infomrs citing the diplomatic sources, during his visit on November 3-4 P.Siyarto plans to hold a meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, Minister of Economy and Industry Shahin Mustafayev, Minister of Culture Abulfas Garayev and other officials . 

    According to the diplomatic source, during the visit Memorandum on opening of Cultural institute of Hungary in Baku is planned to be signed.

