Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process adopts Baku declaration

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Baku Declaration was adopted following the results of the Seventh Ministerial Conference entitled “Security and cooperation in the name of strong Asia” in the framework of Heart of Asia - Istanbul Process held in Baku.

Report informs, the document reflects the common position of the sides on the issues of Afghanistan. The participants of the conference also noted the importance of further measures to ensure the security, stability and prosperity of Afghanistan.

Heart of Asia - The Istanbul process is an important regional platform for political dialogue and intensive regional cooperation in order to promote stability, peace and prosperity in the Asia region and expand Afghanistan's ties with the whole region.

The Presidents of Azerbaijan and Afghanistan, Foreign Ministers of Afghanistan, Turkey, Pakistan, Iran, Deputy foreign ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan, Special Representatives of Russia and China in Afghanistan, delegations from the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia attended the VII ministerial conference, as well as special representatives of the UN Secretary-General for Afghanistan and Central Asia.