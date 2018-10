Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ GUAM Secretary General Altay Afandiyev has arrived in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, during his visit to Baku GUAM Secretary General will consult the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

Since January 1, the Azerbaijani diplomat A. Afandiyev assumed office of GUAM Secretary General, succeeding Valery Chechelashvili.

Azerbaijan chairs GUAM in the first half of this year.