GUAM prime ministers could meet in Ukraine

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ Prime ministers of Georgia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan and Moldova (GUAM) could meet in Ukraine on cooperation in transport.

Report informs, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said at the 9th session of the GUAM Parliamentary Assembly in Baku.

He said that the countries should strengthen the independence and sovereignty: "We know that some countries, including Azerbaijan, face with the problem of refugees and internally displaced persons. Security issues have been reflected in the statements of the heads of GUAM countries. I think that territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and other countries must be restored".

The minister recalled that GUAM countries are cooperating in many areas: " Economic potential of countries must be developed. Geographical location of GUAM countries allows to use the transport potential. Through this we can unite Europe with Asia. For this purpose, national boundaries must be protected at highest level.