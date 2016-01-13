Georgian politician: 'Azerbaijan has always supported us in hard days'

Baku.13 January. REPORT.AZ/ 'Azerbaijan has always supported us in hard days.'

Report informs referring to Georgian media, head of European Democrats Organization of Georgia Paata Davitaya told to country's 'Iberiya' TV channel.

He noted that 'Gazprom' is a weapon of Russian President Vladimir Putin: 'He wants to take control of whole our country by this means. Therefore, nobody will compromise even if loses. . So, those who fear Putin to make concessions.'

P.Davitaya said that world's intention to separate from 'Gazprom' is unambiguous: 'Several months ago, when Georgian Minister of Energy Kakha Kaladze made statement on 'Gazprom', former PM Irakli Garibashvili state that contract regarding cooperation with Russian company has not been prepared. After this, he was expelled from 'Georgian Dream'. But new prime minister immediately started to work with 'Gazprom.'

P.Davitaya reminded assistance of Azerbaijan to Georgia and said: 'Azerbaijan has always supported us."