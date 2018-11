Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, Giorgi Kvirikashvili arrived in Azerbaijan.

Report was told in the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, during the visit Mr. Kvirikashvili will meet with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

The sides will discuss prospects of bilateral relations, a number of regional issues.