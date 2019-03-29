 Top

French mayor: "Azerbaijan is a country with modern and traditional values"

"Azerbaijan is a country with modern and traditional values," Yves Albarello, mayor of Claye-Souilly commune in France, told Western European Bureau of Report.

"When I was a lawmaker, I was a member of the France-Azerbaijan Interparliamentary Friendship Group. From this point of view, I have been in Azerbaijan for four days as a parliamentarian.At that time, I discovered a magnificent country, but also a wonderful and sincere people.  I also noticed that Azerbaijan combines both modernity and tradition.An example of modernity is the Heydar Aliyev Center with magnificent architecture, and tradition is medieval monuments. Those historical monuments are also preserved with special care. I love Azerbaijan for its people. After this visit, I am trying to learn more about Azerbaijan and  arrange various social and cultural events. "

