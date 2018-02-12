Foreign Ministry confirms death of Azerbaijani citizen in Russia's plane crash

© Report

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Ministry of Internal Affairs investigated the issue of death of Azerbaijani citizen among killed in plane crash flying from Moscow to Orsk, Saratov.

Spokesman of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Hikmat Hajiyev told Report.

"Gahramanov Namig Inayat, a resident of Yevlakh, born May 5, 1971, who was reportedly killed in a plane crash, is a citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

In connection with the issue, the Azerbaijani embassy in Russia and related government agencies are in touch with the Russian state agencies, "the official said.