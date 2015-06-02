Foreign Minister: Azerbaijan, Russia relations developing intensively

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia in the framework of the bilateral relations are developing dynamically today.

Report informs, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Elmar Mammadyarov said in his interview to the Russian newspaper "Nezavisimaya Gazeta".

"Today, when many partnerships with Russia are tested for strength, relations between Azerbaijan and Russia are developing rapidly, covering all areas. Our relations are based on mutual respect and mutually beneficial cooperation", said the Minister.

Diplomat said, Russia is one of the main partners of Azerbaijan, and exports to the republic food, agricultural commodities, metals, wood, equipment, vehicles, pulp and paper products.

"The Azerbaijani exports to Russia is dominated by minerals, textiles, cotton, agricultural products", said E.Mammadyarov.

In addition, the head of the foreign affairs authority said that, today 500 Russian companies had been registered in Azerbaijan, of which 200 are with 100% Russian capital, and 300 are in the form of joint ventures: "Among the major manufacturers and Russian companies " Gazprom", LUKOIL, KamAZ and VTB", he said.

The Minister pointed to the prospects of development of bilateral relations in the sphere of tourism.

"Every year the number of tourists from Russia increase. We have good conditions for the rest of Russians - proximity and the absence of a language barrier", said the diplomat.

E.Mammadyarov also noted that there was cooperation between the two countries in the sphere of culture and education, as well as a joint contribution to the fight against terrorism and organized crime.