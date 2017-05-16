Foreign Minister: Italy gradually becoming main trade partner of Azerbaijan

© Report.az

Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov and Foreign Minister of the Italian Republic Angelino Alfano had an exchange of congratulatory letters on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

In the letter addressed to his counterpart Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov commended the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy in the fields of politics, economy, as well as culture and education during the past 25 years.

Recalling his recent official visit to the Italian Republic Minister Elmar Mammadyarov expressed his conviction that such visits will give further impetus to the development of current bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries within the international organizations, as well as elevating our relations to a qualitatively new level.

Elmar Mammadyarov expressed his hope that successful cooperation projects, especially TAP will serve further strengthening of friendship between our countries and nations.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov expressed his hope that Italy as member of the OSCE Torika starting from 2017, will make efforts for the soonest and just settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno Karabakh conflict based on the norms and principles of international law, as well as the relevant UN Security Council resolutions within the territorial integrity, sovereignty and internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan.

In his letter addressed to Elmar Mammadyarov Foreign Minister of the Italian Republic Angelino Alfano stressed that during the past 25 years our countries have established important cooperation especially in the economic field and that Italy gradually becoming the main trade partner of Azerbaijan. He also noted that Italy is ready to make joint efforts with Azerbaijan on deepening and diversification of economic and trade relations, as well as exploring new opportunities for our companies and civil societies.

Minister Angelino Alfano mentioned that Italy will continue to firmly support intensifying relations between Azerbaijan and EU. Stressing that Italy welcomes the process started on the Strategic Partnership Agreement between Azerbaijan and EU, Minister expressed his conviction that this Agreement will create a favorable framework for stimulating the dialogue on the issues of mutual interest and further strengthening our relations in all fields.