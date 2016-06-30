Foreign Minister: "Azerbaijan-Germany relations are developing very successfully"

Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ Relations between Azerbaijan and Germany are developing very successfully.

Report informs, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov said on Thursday.

The Minister noted that German companies are widely presented on Azerbaijani market. Moreover, E.Mammadyarov said that Germany will continue discussions on the implementation of major projects in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister said that in 2017 will mark the 200th anniversary of the resettlement of Germans in Azerbaijan, will be carried out relevant activities and work to preserve the German heritage in Azerbaijan.

E.Mammadyarov also said that the meeting also discussed the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. According to him, the time has come to resolve the issue: "The Azerbaijani side clearly stated that the Armenian armed forces must leave the territory of Azerbaijan. The status quo is unacceptable and must be changed."