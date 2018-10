Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ The seventh Trilateral Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia, Mevlut Çavuşoğlu, Elmar Mammadyarov and Davit Zalkaliani will be held on 29 October in İstanbul.

Report informs citing the press service of the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, the progress in trilateral cooperation and recent regional and global developments are expected to be discussed.