​FM: The international community accepts the updated Madrid principles as a way of gradual conflict resolution

Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received the rapporteur of the Political Affairs Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Robert Walter.

Report was told in the press service of the Foreign Ministry, at the meeting of the negotiating process on the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, Mammadyarov said that the prevalence of the Armed Forces of Armenia in the occupied Azerbaijani territories is a major obstacle to the process of conflict settlement.

According to the minister, the withdrawal of Armenian Armed Forces from the occupied Azerbaijani territories will lead to return of refugees and internally displaced persons to their lands, restoration of communications, build trust and establish peace and security in the region. Mammadyarov brought to the attention, that only Armenia is opposed to it.

Referring updated Madrid principles, the minister stressed that the international community considers it possible to settle the conflict through its gradual resolution.

The minister also said that the change in the demography of the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and bringing part of Syrian refugees of Armenian origin is a flagrant violation of the Geneva Conventions and commitments undertaken on the basis of the additional protocols. Mammadyarov said that the issue will be raised over and over before international organizations and the OSCE Minsk Group.

They also exchanged views on other aspects of the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict.