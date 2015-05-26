​FM: Occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia doesn't allow to co-exist within customs union with this country

Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov commented on the possibility of joining the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEC).

Report informs citing Russia 24, the Minister said that the current leadership of Azerbaijan act in favor of the national interest.

"A very important component of EAEC is the customs union and the territories occupied by Armenia does not allow us to co-exist within customs union with Armenia. If Armenia withdraws its troops and the borders are opened, if the situation is normalized, if there is an economic component of Armenia and Azerbaijan, then who knows what will happen tomorrow?!", said Mammadyarov.

The Minister noted that despite the fact that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict had not been resolved yet, he was optimistic that the parties would be able to find common ground: "I am optimistic that we can find common ground, because resolution of the conflict is very time-consuming process, but to gradually through confidence-building measures reach a settlement."

Speaking about the relations between Azerbaijan and Russia, Mammadyarov said that the ties are at a very high level of strategic partnership, covering political, economic and humanitarian spheres.