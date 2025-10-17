First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva attends opening ceremony of restoration project of Catacombs of Commodilla in Vatican

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva arrived in the Holy See – Vatican on an official visit, Report informs via AZERTAC.

On October 16, as part of the visit, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, along with family members, participated in the opening ceremony of the restoration project of the Catacombs of Commodilla, supported by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and reviewed the restoration work carried out.

The First Vice-President was welcomed by Monsignor Pasquale Iacobone, President of the Pontifical Commission for Sacred Archaeology, Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi, President emeritus of the Pontifical Council for Culture and President emeritus of the Pontifical Commission for Sacred Archaeology, and Amedeo Ciaccheri, President of the Municipality of Rome VIII.

Monsignor Pasquale Iacobone noted that First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva has been closely and effectively cooperating with the commission for many years. He expressed deep gratitude to her for attending the opening of the Catacombs of Commodilla.

Highlighting that two other significant projects were implemented with Azerbaijan prior to this initiative, he emphasized that the restoration of the Saint Marcellino and Pietro Catacombs, as well as the Saint Sebastian Catacombs, was achieved thanks to the efforts of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

"With the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, we have jointly undertaken restoration work that was both challenging and highly inspiring, infusing us with great energy," he added.

Monsignor Iacobone recalled the memorable visit of members of the Pontifical Commission for Sacred Archaeology to Azerbaijan in July 2024, expressing profound gratitude to the Heydar Aliyev Foundation for the high-level completion of this project.

Gianfranco Ravasi emphasized his sincere and deep bonds of friendship with Azerbaijan, noting that he had visited the country three times, was received by President Ilham Aliyev during those visits, and, by the President's decision, was awarded one of the highest state decorations of Azerbaijan – the "Dostlug" (Friendship) Order.

Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi spoke about his sincere friendship and mutual respect with First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, saying: "These relations have developed over many years and have left a deep and lasting impression on me personally. During our organized visits, we witnessed the First Vice-President's special commitment to the field of archaeology, as she personally visited the restored sites. Of course, thanks to her support and the assistance provided by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, today we are writing a new chapter in our cooperation with the opening of these catacombs. I express my deep gratitude to the First Vice-President for the work accomplished."

He also noted that both sides demonstrated great harmony in this field.

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva expressed her great honor at paying another visit to the Holy See, noting that this was her sixth visit to the Vatican over the past 14 years.

"I am very glad that over these years we have established excellent cooperation. With each of our visits here, the number of our friends increases," the First Vice-President said.

Mehriban Aliyeva emphasized that for centuries, Azerbaijan has been a land where representatives of different religions and cultures have lived together in peace, mutual respect, tolerance, and harmony. "Today, these principles form the basis of both our state policy and our way of life. I am confident that in today's complex world, the expanding cooperation and friendship between our countries serve as an example," she added.

Expressing her deep gratitude to everyone who contributed to joint projects in both the Vatican and Azerbaijan, the First Vice-President said: "As the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, we are interested and ready to continue our cooperation in the future. I believe this activity will be sustainable. Finally, I extend my congratulations to all of you on the ‘Jubilee Year," which carries great spiritual significance for the Catholic world. I also take this opportunity to invite you to visit Azerbaijan."

President of the VIII Municipality of Rome, Amedeo Ciaccheri, expressed his gratitude to those working under the leadership of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the restoration work. He said he had been involved in the project for several years and highlighted the close cooperation with the Embassy of Azerbaijan.

Later, the opening ceremony of the Catacombs of Commodilla-restored by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation-was held.

During the visit of representatives from the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Azerbaijan's religious communities to the Vatican, an agreement was signed on March 4, 2021, between the Foundation and the Pontifical Commission for Sacred Archaeology regarding the restoration of the Catacombs of Commodilla. The site, discovered in the 18th century, first underwent research in 1900. This catacomb, which contains some of the earliest Christian-era artifacts, is also known as the burial place of the Christian martyrs Felicissimus and Agapitus and served as a pilgrimage site for believers during the Middle Ages.

The catacomb features frescoes depicting the first Christian martyr St. Stephen, Jesus presenting the keys of heaven to the Apostle Peter, and other religious scenes of exceptional historical and spiritual value. In the 1950s, the construction of residential buildings in the surrounding area negatively affected the structural stability of the site. The support provided by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation safeguarded this invaluable archaeological monument from the risk of collapse.

During the restoration process, modern technologies and materials were applied, including the use of safe and environmentally friendly methods to protect workers' health. Nanotechnology was employed to reinforce the structures, while laser technology was used to treat painted surfaces. All materials were selected for their compatibility with the underground environment.

By actively financing large-scale restoration projects in the Vatican, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation continues to make a significant contribution to the preservation of global cultural heritage. These initiatives are highly valued by the Holy See as exemplary models of effective cooperation and the strengthening of intercultural dialogue.