    Foreign policy
    • 17 October, 2025
    • 08:21
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva meets Archpriest of Papal Basilica of Saint Paul Outside Walls in Vatican

    During her official visit to the Holy See on October 16, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva met with Cardinal James Harvey, Archpriest of the Papal Basilica of Saint Paul Outside the Walls, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    Recalling that this was her sixth visit to the Vatican over the past 14 years, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva noted that interstate relations between Azerbaijan and the Holy See have developed on a strong foundation of mutual respect and friendship. She highlighted the support provided by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in restoring several important heritage sites over the years and emphasized that this cooperation would continue in the future.

    Referring to the joint participation in the opening ceremony of the Catacombs of Saint Commodilla earlier in the day, Mehriban Aliyeva said: "Rome is a city where both the underground and above ground can be described as an open-air museum under the sky. Our activities are structured in such a way that as soon as some projects are completed, we launch new ones. This is a very sustainable partnership, and I highly value it."

    Cardinal James Harvey expressed gratitude on behalf of the Holy See to the Azerbaijani state and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation for implementing such significant restoration projects.

    He noted that St. Paul played a pivotal role in laying the foundations of Catholic and Christian communities, adding: "The noble work you are doing is a great opportunity to get to know your country better." The Cardinal emphasized that a series of events will be held at St. Paul's Basilica both now and in the future.

    Highlighting the Heydar Aliyev Foundation's involvement in the restoration of the façades of the Basilica of Saint Paul Outside the Walls, Cardinal Harvey underlined the substantial efforts made to complete this work. Considering the large number of visitors coming to Rome, he stressed that the restoration carried out with Azerbaijan's support holds exceptional importance for ensuring safety at the site.

    Following the meeting, a keepsake was presented to the Archpriest of the Papal Basilica of Saint Paul Outside the Walls.

    Photo
    Birinci vitse-prezident Müqəddəs Pavel Bazilikasının baş keşişi ilə görüşüb
    Photo
    Первый вице-президент Мехрибан Алиева встретилась в Ватикане с архипресвитером Базилики Святого Павла

