First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attends inauguration of administrative office of Azerbaijani Embassy to Holy See

    Foreign policy
    • 18 October, 2025
    • 12:51
    The official opening ceremony of the administrative office of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Holy See took place on October 17, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva and Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of the Vatican, attended the event.

    Azerbaijan's Ambassador to the Holy See Ilgar Mukhtarov briefed the participants on the newly opened administrative office, located on Via della Conciliazione - the main avenue leading to St. Peter's Basilica, in close proximity to the Apostolic Palace of the Vatican. The street also hosts official institutions of the Vatican, as well as administrative offices of several embassies accredited to the Holy See.

    It was highlighted that relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Holy See have been steadily developing in recent years in a spirit of mutual respect, interest, and fruitful cooperation, with collaboration deepening and diversifying across various fields.

    Following the ceremony, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva and Cardinal Pietro Parolin exchanged views over tea on bilateral relations, the international agenda, and other matters of mutual interest.

    Given that the Holy See serves as the spiritual and ideological center for more than a billion Catholics worldwide, the activities of Azerbaijan's diplomatic mission hold particular significance for promoting the country's realities to the global community.

    In 2021, President Ilham Aliyev signed the law on the official establishment of the Embassy of Azerbaijan to the Holy See. In 2022, Ilgar Mukhtarov was appointed as Azerbaijan's first resident ambassador to the Holy See.

