European leaders reaffirm support for Azerbaijan–Armenia peace process

European leaders reaffirmed their support for the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, welcomed the progress made since the August 2025 meeting in Washington and urged both countries to keep working to normalize ties for the benefit of their people and the wider region.

Report's Europe bureau informs that the leaders and representatives of the Core Group of Support to Armenia issued a joint statement after meeting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the ninth European Political Community summit in Dublin.

"We also support the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the significant progress achieved since the meeting in Washington in August 2025, as well as the process of normalizing relations between Armenia and Türkiye," the statement said.

Participants said Armenia's parliamentary elections five months earlier had demonstrated the Armenian people's choice in favor of peace, democracy and closer ties with Europe, despite what the statement described as "multifaceted Russian interference."

European partners said they would continue to help Armenia diversify its economic ties, particularly in trade and energy. The statement noted the EU's decision to suspend tariffs on 80% of Armenian exports to the bloc.

Participants also expressed readiness to support Armenians' aspirations for European integration, strengthen the country's democratic institutions and help develop its economy. They said they would also support efforts to connect Armenia to regional transport and communications networks and integrate it into international trade flows.

The meeting was attended by EU leaders and representatives of Estonia, France, Lithuania, the United Kingdom, Germany, Norway and Poland.