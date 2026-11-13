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Expanding energy cooperation with the European Union, establishing a strategic partnership with the United Kingdom, relations with Ukraine and continuing dialogue with Armenia were among the key outcomes of Azerbaijan's participation in the 9th European Political Community (EPC) Summit in Dublin, as stated in an article published by Euronews covering President Ilham Aliyev's meetings on the sidelines of the summit.

According to Report, the outlet notes that the Azerbaijani leader held around 12 bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit, discussing energy, transport connectivity, security, technology and regional cooperation.

Expanding energy cooperation with the EU

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said the country intends to increase and diversify its energy supplies to Europe, expanding their geographical reach beyond the 10 EU member states that already receive Azerbaijani gas.

On the sidelines of the summit, the head of state met with European Council President António Costa. The sides discussed long-term energy contracts in the context of successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union in gas supplies.

Euronews recalls that the strategic energy partnership between Azerbaijan and the European Union was established in 2022.

The European Council president emphasized the mutual benefits of cooperation between the two sides.

Ilham Aliyev said Azerbaijan had increased its gas supplies to the European Union from 8 billion to 13 billion cubic metres.

Cooperation also extends to renewable energy, the development of which is one of Azerbaijan's strategic priorities. Ilham Aliyev highlighted an agreement between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye and Bulgaria on exporting green energy to European markets.

The sides also discussed developing transport connectivity under the global Middle Corridor, which links Asia and Europe via the South Caucasus, Central Asia and the Black Sea.

Strategic partnership with the United Kingdom

In Dublin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham signed a Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership.

The new partnership framework covers security, trade and investment, renewable energy, infrastructure, artificial intelligence and advanced technologies.

British officials said relations have now reached a historic milestone and both leaders committed to expanding mutual trade, defence cooperation, and private-sector investment ties under the new accord.

Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom also agreed to support the development of the Middle Corridor, as well as transport, logistics and infrastructure projects that promote cross-border trade and investment.

Advancing the peace process with Armenia

In Dublin, Ilham Aliyev held further talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, continuing the historic peace process between the two countries.

The sides discussed consolidating peace, border delimitation, the integration of electricity grids and other issues.

The leaders also reviewed progress on the implementation of the TRIPP project, including plans for its railway and road components.

Expanding European ties

In Dublin, Ilham Aliyev also met with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The sides discussed modernizing the infrastructure of the Southern Gas Corridor and developing bilateral relations, an important component of which is the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP).

A meeting with Moldovan President Maia Sandu focused on energy cooperation, strengthening Moldova's energy security, and developing trade and economic ties.

The Azerbaijani president also held talks on energy cooperation with Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev and Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, Euronews notes.