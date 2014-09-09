EU starts new program to support Civil Society in Azerbaijan

Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ Commissioner for Enlargement and European Neighbourhood Policy Štefan Füle met with the representatives of the Civil Society in Azerbaijan in Baku., Report informs citing EU press-service. The meeting offered opportunity to exchange views about the activities of the civil society in Azerbaijan, its engagement with the authorities and the recent crackdown on prominent human rights activists.

Commissioner Füle highlighted the important role of Azerbaidjani Civil Society in advocating democratic reforms, supporting the reform process. Commissioner Füle also announced a new programme to support the Civil Society that was adopted by the European Commission. This programme will promote activities of civil society organisations working ondemocracy, human rights and promoting fundamental freedoms.

The new EU ‘Support to Civil Society Programme’ announced today provides €3 million over 2014-2015 to promote democracy and human rights in Azerbaijan. The funding comes from the European Neighbourhood Instrument (ENI), the main financial and cooperation instrument for funding to the European Neighbourhood Policy (ENP) countries, including Azerbaijan.