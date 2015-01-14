EU Special Representative for South Caucasus arrived in Azerbaijan

Baku. January 14. REPORT.AZ/ EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Herbert Salber arrived Azerbaijan.

Report was told in the EU representation in Azerbaijan, during his visit on 14-15 January, Special Representative will hold a series of meetings with the authorities of the country, in which will discuss the development of relations between Azerbaijan and the EU, as well as the prospects for settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.