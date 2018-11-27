EU funds nearly 50 twinning projects in Azerbaijan in 10 years

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/408a91f266f967a48c80c31dcff6a74c/eeb3f114-76e3-4e45-be8e-1b3df8949ac5_292.jpg

Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ The European Union has funded nearly 50 twinning projects in Azerbaijan in a decade, Project Manager at EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Ulviyya Abdullayeva said.

Report informs that she spoke at a briefing on completion of two twinning projects in Azerbaijan.

She said the first project was implemented in 2008 jointly with the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.

"Through 10 years of cooperation EU has implemented nearly 50 twinning projects in Azerbaijan. The biggest twinning project estimated at EUR 1,400,000 is implemented jointly with Azerbaijan's Ministry of Ecology," she said.

The advisor on the twinning project 'Modernization of Environmental Monitoring System”, Ms. Katja Loven noted that situation in the sphere of environment is a serious threat for both humans and the countries' economies.

"Our main task is to share our experience with Azerbaijan and assist the country in finding solutions to definite problems. In this respect international cooperation is very important and Azerbaijan itself is interested in the twinning projects related to environmental protection," Loven said.

The second twinning project to be completed by summer of 2019 is 'Strengthening the National Accreditation System'.

According to project advisor Zinaida Gorida, introduction of accreditation bodies in the country and improvement of their system is the mandatory component in increasing the level of services in all spheres of activity.

"The bodies of accreditation inspect the authenticity of documents on permission, issued for provision of services and production of different types of products. As part of this twinning project, we with the partners from Germany, Italy and Latvia share our experience with collegues from Azerbaijan," she said.

Notably, EU implements most of its twinning projects in Azerbaijan among the South Caucasus states.