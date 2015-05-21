 Top
    EU Commissioner: Confidence-building measures are important for settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

    Youth of the parties in conflict must overcome burden of the past

    Riga. 20 May. REPORT.AZ/ Confidence-building measures are important for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

    Report informs,the EU Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and the Negotiations on Expansion, Johannes Hahn said at a press conference.

    "This conflict lasted for many years. Ceasefire periodically violated. But we are trying to do our best. We have good experience of the Western Balkans in the field of cross-border cooperation in transport, energy, and it is possible that cooperation between Azerbaijan and Armenia would contribute to an initial confidence-building measures. Another question - are people. It's essential that young people overcome the burden of the past", said J. Hahn.

