EU Ambassadors reach compromise on declaration of EP summit

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ Ambassadors of the European Union countries reached a compromise on the text of the declaration for the Eastern Partnership summit, which will be held on November 24 in Brussels.

Report informs, Brussels reporter for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Rikard Jozwiak posted on Twitter.

“There is a compromise among EU member states on EP declaration. Now it is taken to Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Ukraine, Moldova and Belarus”, Jozwiak tweeted.

He noted that the European aspiration of Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine remains in the EP declaration.

The Eastern Partnership program aimed at bringing the EU closer to its six eastern neighbors - Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Ukraine, Moldova and Belarus, started in 2009 at a summit in Prague. It was initiated by Poland and Sweden.