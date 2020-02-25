Erdoğan: "We will continue to benefit Azerbaijan"

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a press conference at Ankara Esenboğa Airport before his official visit to Azerbaijan. He answered journalists' questions about the trip.

Erdoğan said: "Our investments in Azerbaijan make up $ 11 billion. We expect the figure to reach $ 20 billion by the end of this year. We will continue to benefit Azerbaijan's development."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan today on the occasion of the 8th meeting of the Turkey-Azerbaijan High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council. The conference will focus on reviewing Azerbaijan-Turkey relations and discussing opportunities for deepening cooperation between the two countries. The parties will also exchange views on regional and international issues and sign several documents.